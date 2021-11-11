EOne’s Mark Herwick Joins Range Media Partners as President of Non-Scripted Television

Mark Herwick has joined Range Media Partners, the management firm founded in 2020, as president of non-scripted television.

Herwick will work with all internal divisions at Range to maintain talent partnerships, brands, IP and industry-first data analytics in order to develop documentary projects. He will also work to develop the company’s verticals such as Ntertain, launched in 2021 in partnership with Tommy Mottola and lex Borrero to focus on Latin stories and talent. Additionally, Herwick will expand Range’s non-scripted studio to include full production and post-production facilities to service the company’s clients, brands and partners.

Before entering his new role, Herwick served as eOne’s executive vice president of unscripted television, where he oversaw all unscripted projects as well as eOne’s relationships with networks and talent. At eOne, he worked on series with Netflix, IMDbTV, Discovery Plus, A&E, E!, VH1, BET, HGTV, WeTV and more.

“Mark is the perfect combination of entrepreneur and culture fit for Range,” said Peter Micelli, Range’s co-founder and CEO. “He’s wildly creative and forward thinking and I’m bananas excited to be working with him again. He will be an amazing partner to creators who are looking to tell impactful stories in the non-scripted and doc space.”

“I’m genuinely thrilled to be joining Pete and the partners at Range to build out the non-scripted division, as we all share a collective passion for premium and thought-provoking story-telling,” Herwick said. “With Range’s A-list talent pool, music, branding and digital divisions, there’s no better place to be and I’m beyond excited to work alongside some of the best in the industry.”