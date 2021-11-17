Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

“To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement,” Ramos said. “I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes.”

Park is known for starring in the ABC comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat,” which recently ended after six seasons. He also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the Netflix romcom feature “Always Be My Maybe.” He is also known for playing Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically in the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and the Disney Plus series “WandaVision.” He will next be seen in the Peacock comedy series “True Story with Ed Helms and Randall Park” and the Netflix “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources.”

He is repped by Artists First, UTA, and Myman Greenspan. Ramos is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited,” said Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy for Netflix. “This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no brainer.”

There is in fact still one Blockbuster Video still operating, which is located in the town of Bend, Oregon. It was the subject of the feature documentary “The Last Blockbuster” in 2020.

“We’re so happy to be strolling the aisles of a Blockbuster once again, with Vanessa, David, and Jackie leading the way,” said Jim Donnelly, executive vice president of comedy development for Universal Television. “We’re also thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees.”