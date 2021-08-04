Ramón Rodríguez Joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Ramón Rodríguez has been cast in a lead role opposite Aubrey Plaza in the Hulu drama pilot “Olga Dies Dreaming,” Variety has learned.

The show is based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. It was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April. It tells the story of a Nuyorican brother(Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Rodríguez’s character is named Prieto. He is Olga’s brother and a popular Congressman who is described as wearing his Puerto Rican pride like a badge of honor. He grew up playing a part: the cheerful, overachieving, involuntary patriarch of a broken home. He’s lonely and tired, but he wakes up every morning wholly prepared to be the fixer, continuing to present this facade to his constituents and his opponents alike.

“The Wire,” The Marvel-Netflix series “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders” crossover series, and “The Affair” are all among Rodríguez’s past TV credits. He has also starred in feature films such as “The One and Only Ivan,” “Battle Los Angeles,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” and “The Taking of Pelham 123.”

He is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and UTA.

Gonzalez is writing and executive producing the pilot for “Olga Dies Dreaming”. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct and executive produce. Both Plaza and Rodríguez will produce in addition to starring. 20th Television is the studio