Rainn Wilson Joins AMC Drama Series ‘Dark Winds’

Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of the upcoming AMC series “Dark Winds.”

He joins previously announced series leads Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. “Dark Winds” is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The series is described as a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022.

Wilson will appear in the series regular role of Devoted Dan, a pious missionary who relies on his divine faith to recruit followers to the gates of his used car lot. He is also a degenerate and practitioner of every Biblical sin he decries.

Wilson is best known for his iconic role as Dwight Schrute in the American version of “The Office.” He was with the series throughout its nine season run, earning three consecutive Emmy nominations along the way. Wilson’s recent TV roles include “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Utopia,” and “Backstrom.” He has also appeared in films such as “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Rocker,” “The Meg,” and “Monsters vs. Aliens.”

He is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

McClarnon will executive produce “Dark Winds” in addition to starring. Graham Roland will write and executive produce “Dark Winds.” Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and executive produce. George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce.