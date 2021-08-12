Rachel Maddow Mulls MSNBC Departure in 2022

MSNBC’s most-watched anchor is considering leaving the network next year at the end of her contract, the latest in a wave of newsroom personnel rethinking their future after a torrid stretch spent covering the pandemic and the Trump administration.

Rachel Maddow, who has held forth on MSNBC at 9 p.m. since September of 2008, is in the midst of discussing whether she wants to stay at the NBCUniversal-owned network for another term, according to people familiar with the matter. Maddow, who is being counseled in talks by Mark Shapiro, president of the large Endeavor talent-representation holding company, as well as Ari Emanuel, the company’s CEO, is mulling work-life balance and other possible media ventures as she considers her next steps, these people said,

Maddow’s negotiations were previously reported by The Daily Beast. MSNBC declined to comment on any talks its executives might be having with the anchor and her representatives.

“Nothing has been decided,” Shapiro said in a statement provided by Endeavor. “We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them.”

Getting Maddow to stay will no doubt be a top priority for Rashida Jones, who took over as president of MSNBC in February. Maddow had along enjoyed a close professional relationship with Jones’ predecessor, Phil Griffin. That executive once told Variety that Maddow was “the Steph Curry of our primetime lineup.” Indeed, it’s not clear that MSNBC has an immediate substitute for Maddow, though it has launched a bevy of new “perspective” hosts in recent months, including Medhi Hassan, Jonathan Capehart, Joshua Johnson and Alicia Mendez. Ali Velshi has served as a frequent fill-in host for MSNBC’s primetime anchors.

Maddow is said to be interested in the possibilities of streaming or podcasting, according to people familiar with the situation, and, internally at MSNBC, there has long been a thought the anchor might consider stepping away from her show after the 2020 election.

One of the challenges Maddow faces in continuing with her program is the number of hours she puts into its preparation. She is known to hold rigorous meetings with her producers, trying to nail down such details as what kind of cheese went missing from a semi-trailer in Germantown, Wisconsin or the plot of the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

“The best part of the story might be a very small detail,” the host told Variety in 2016.

In the second quarter, Maddow’s program reached an average of 2.6 million viewers, topping CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” but falling behind Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” according to figures from Nielsen.

