Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Kal Penn’s Holiday Films to Premiere in December on Comedy Central (TV News Roundup)

Comedy Central announced its annual 31-day holiday extravaganza, featuring two new movies: “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” debuting Dec. 4, and “Hot Mess Holiday,” premiering Dec. 11.

Both of these movies will air at 7 p.m. The network will announce additional titles for its”31 Days of Going Home for the Holidays” programming slate at a later date.

“A Clüsterfünke Christmas” stars Vella Lovell, Cheyenne Jackson, Ryan McPartlin, Nils Hognestad, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer and follows the story of real estate executive Holly who heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a resort. While meeting the owners, Holly finds herself distracted by their handsome nephew Frank.

Anna Dokoza directs “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” which was written by Dratch and Gasteyer, who also executive produce alongside Meghan Hooper, Trevor Rose, Josh Van Houdt, Danielle von Zerneck, Jamie Goehring and Shawn Williamson. It comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, Lighthouse Pictures and Wishing Floor Films.

“Hot Mess Holiday” chronicles the tale of a finance executive who is dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, and her best friend is determined to help her have a wild holiday, chaotically coming into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond along the way. The film stars Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel, Richa Moorjani, Nik Dodani, Kunal Dudheker, Chris Geere, Apart Nancherla, Ravi Patel, Lilly Singh, Desmond Chiam and Ritesh Rajan.

“Hot Mess Holiday” is written by Sameer Gardezi and directed by Jaffar Mahmood. Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, Sameer Gardezi, Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Penn, Justin Rosenblatt, Andrew Lupin, Janée Danny, David Gale and Barry Barclay serve as executive producers. MTV Entertainment Studios, Gunpowder & Sky produce.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced that M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” will debut the first episode of its third season on Jan. 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The ensemble cast returning for Season 3 includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Veronica Franz and Severin Fiala direct. Watch a teaser below.

Peacock announced that Joyelle Nicole Johnson’s debut comedy special “Love Joy” will premiere on Nov. 5. Shot on Johnson’s 40th birthday, the special sees her discuss family, relationship issues and why everyone needs to get therapy. Executive producers include Johnson, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, Lauren Mandel and Tovah Silbermann. Electric Hot Dog and Boat Rocker’s Matador Content produce. See a trailer below.

ABC Owned Television Stations announced that “Being Blago,” a docuseries about former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, will premiere on Hulu on Nov. 5. In four parts, the series covers Blagojevich’s life and search for redemption after his time in prison for ​​conspiring to sell the senate seat of Barack Obama when he became president. “Being Blago” is directed and executive produced by Justin Allen and Matt Knutson, with Barb Markoff as senior producer. See a trailer below.

CASTING

HBO Max announced that Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo and Aparna Nancherla have been cast in recurring guest roles in Season 5 of “Search Party.” The thriller comedy follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance, with Season 5 seeing Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near-death experience. New characters Elodie Revlon (Trimbur), Pepper Southerland (Kuhlenschmidt), Leonora Hamsdale (Titelman), Marty Plushfeld (Baker), Ritchie Thinky (Owens) and Winnie Miranda (Badillo) are Dory’s disciples in her existential pursuit. Nancherla plays Benny Balthazar, Tunnel’s head scientist. Showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

LATE NIGHT

Idris Elba, Keri Russell and Sabrina Carpenter will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Trevor Noah and My Morning Jacket.