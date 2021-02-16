Quinta Brunson to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Harrity Elementary’

Quinta Brunson has set up a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which she will star in in addition to writing and executive producing.

The project is titled “Harrity Elementary.” Per the official description, it is a workplace comedy about a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. The teachers will rely on each other to make it through the day, and find a way to counteract the school district’s bullsh-t attitude toward educating children.

Justin Halpen and Patrick Schumacker will also executive produce the pilot via Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions. 20th Television and Warner Bros. Television will co-produce. Halpern and Schumacker are currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

Brunson scored a pilot production commitment in 2018 alongside Jermaine Fowler and Larry Wilmore for a multi-cam comedy in which she and Fowler were to star. Her recent onscreen credits include “Big Mouth,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “iZombie,” and “Lazor Wulf.” She got her start with the Instagram series “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date” before she went on to work with Buzzfeed. She also led her own Facebook Watch series, “Quinta vs. Everything.”

Brunson is repped by ICM, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Halpen and Schumacker also worked on “iZombie,” on which they were writers and consulting producers, though not at the same time as Brunson. They did work with her on the CW pilot “The End of the World as We Know It” in 2018. The pair currently have the critically-acclaimed adult animated series “Harley Quinn” at HBO Max. They previously co-created the show “$#*! My Dad Says” and worked together on others like “Cougar Town” and “Powerless.”

They are repped by ICM.