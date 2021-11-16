‘Queen Sugar’ to End With Season 7 at OWN

“Queen Sugar” has been renewed for Season 7 at OWN, with that season set to be the show’s last. Writing on the new season has begun, with production set to begin in early 2022.

“To everything, there is a season,” said series creator Ava DuVernay. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television. To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

The cast of “Queen Sugar” is led by Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe. It also includes Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Henry G. Sanders, and Timon Kyle Durrett.

“‘Queen Sugar’ is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic

final season.”

Throughout its run, “Queen Sugar” has been lauded not only for its portrayal of an African-American family in the Deep South but also for DuVernay’s continued commitment to hire an all-female directing team throughout the entire series run. Since its debut in September 2016, 42 women have directed episodes of the series, 39 of whom were making their television directorial debut.

“Queen Sugar” is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile.