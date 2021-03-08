‘Queen of the South’ to End With Season 5 at USA Network

“Queen of the South” will end after Season 5 at USA Network.

The drama series was originally renewed for a fifth season in August 2019. Filming commenced on it last year but was shut down upon the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10-episode fifth season will debut on USA on April 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” said executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly. “’Queen of the South’ began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

“Queen of the South” tells the story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug trafficking empire.

“For five incredible seasons, ‘Queen of the South’ has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal. “This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

The series is based on the best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The book was also adapted into a Spanish-language series of the same name starring Kate del Castillo at Telemundo.

“Queen of the South” is co-produced by 20th Television and UCP. Friendly serves as executive producer alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Rodriguez and Lobato. Braga also executive produces.