Peacock Releases ‘Punky Brewster’ Premiere Date, First Look

Peacock has set the premiere date for its next continuation of a beloved classic sitcom: “Punky Brewster” will premiere Feb. 25 on the streamer.

All 10 episodes of the series will drop at once, following Punky (Soleil Moon Frye). Once a bright young girl being raised by a foster dad in the 1980s series, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life bak on track.

In the new series, Punky will meet Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a girl in the foster system who reminds her of her younger self. Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Punky’s best friend Cherie, and the series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband; Noah Cottrell as Diego; Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah.

“Punky Brewster” hails from UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group. It is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

The original “Punky Brewster,” which aired for four seasons between 1984 and 1988, is available to stream on Peacock already. This series joins “Saved by the Bell” and “Psych” as popular properties that have seen new versions emerge on the streaming service. “Psych” released the original movie “Lassie Come Home” in July 2020, while Tracey Wigfield’s take on “Saved by the Bell” launched its first season in November. Soon, “MacGruber” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will join the list.