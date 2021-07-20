HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Casts Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star.

Season 2 of “Love Life,” which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug is pulled out from under him, and he is plunged back into the search for romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. “Love Life” is currently in production in New York.

Johnson will play Ida Watkins, Marcus’s outspoken sister who is much more in tune with her authentic self than her brother is. She’ll say anything to anyone (often to hilarious effect). She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and WME.

Bibb will recur as Becca Evans, a twice-divorced mother of two with whom Marcus enters into a purely sexual relationship, but like any such relationship, it soon becomes more complicated than that; Jelks will appear as Kirby Watkins, Marcus’s affable yet formidable father, who casts a large shadow over his son. As adults, the two will finally grow closer and learn to connect. Moayed will recur as Kian Parsa, one of Marcus’s best friends, a tech millionaire who recently sold his company — but even though he’s rich now, and sometimes kind of a jerk, Kian is still the same sweet, lovable guy Marcus has known forever. Bibb is repped by ICM and John Carrabino Management; Jelks is repped by Innovative Artists and Red Letter Entertainment; Moayed is repped by Gersh, Kipperman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Newly announced guest star Elise will play Suzanné Hayward, Mia’s (Jessica Williams) eccentric and often irresponsible mother. She has always leaned on her daughter, forcing Mia to grow up fast and learn how to keep things on the rails; Ego Nwodim will play Ola Adebayo, a beautiful playwright who seems perfect on paper to Marcus, but the two get so serious so fast that both of them are forced to confront how right they really are for each other; Underwood will play Leon Hines, Mia’s debonair yet absent father, and their relationship — or lack thereof — has fundamentally shaped Mia’s romantic life as an adult. Elise is repped by Buchwald; Nwodim is repped by CAA, Rise Management and Melissa Fox at Hansen; Underwood is repped by Thruline Entertainment, ICM Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, LLP.

The second season of “Love Life” is co-showrun by Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams. Williams, Bedard and Boyd will also executive produce alongside Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.