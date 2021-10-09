‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ Gets Premiere Date and Trailer (New York Comic Con Roundup)

Peacock announced that “Psych 3: This is Gus” will premiere on Nov. 18.

A spinoff of the USA Network detective comedy “Psych” and a sequel to “Psych: The Movie” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” the new film will see fake-psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and his friend and partner Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) investigate the double life and estranged husband of Gus’ fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon). They work the case while preparing for Gus’ shotgun wedding and new baby, as Chief Charlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

In a new trailer, which you can watch below, Shawn and Gus reprise their old bits and catchphrases — knocking on doors and using fake names to question people, working in costume and telling each other to “suck it.”

Along with Rodriguez, Hill and Omundson, returning stars include Maggie Lawson as Juliet O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, Sage Brocklebank as Buzz McNab and Kurt Fuller as Woody Strode. New to the cast is Allen Maldonado as Selene’s husband Alan Decker. Singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest stars as himself.

“Psych 3: This Is Gus” hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Thruline Entertainment.

Also in the New York Comic Con roundup:

DATES

Amazon Prime Video announced that six-episode third season of “Hanna” will premiere on Nov. 24. The series follows Hanna, (Esmé Creed-Miles) a woman created and trained to be an assassin by an organization called Utrax, who then tried to destroy Utrax from the inside with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). In Season 3, after Hanna and Marissa have coerced Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) to help them, fellow young assassins Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl) and other foes begin to suspect Hanna’s plot. Ray Liotta also joins the season as Gordon Evans, a respected veteran and intelligence operative with insider power. “Hanna” is written by David Farr. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios. Farr, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Tom Coan, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes executive produce. Watch a new trailer below.