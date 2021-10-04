Netflix Releases Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special, “The Closer,” which premieres globally on the service Oct. 5.

The trailer features Morgan Freeman narrating over footage of Chappelle driving down a country road. “He’s deep in thought, back in the trance. Five specials in as many years. How do you close a body of work that profound?” asks Morgan. This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes previous specials “The Age of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation” and “Stick & Stones.”

Stan Lathan returns to direct “The Closer,” having directed all of Chappelle’s previous specials. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released a trailer for the second season of “We’re Here,” which premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. With eight episodes total, each episode will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. This season follows drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America through the art of drag. “We’re Here” is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, and directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco. Additionally, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble executive produce for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. The series’ stars also serve as producers. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

GAC Family announced Daniel Lissing will guest star on the two-part premiere of “When Hope Calls” Season 2. The historical drama series is set in 1916 in a fictional Western prairie town were tradition conflicts with the ambitions of a growing city. Returning cast members include Morgan Kohan, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Neil Crone and Jefferson Brown. Lori Loughlin and Carter Ryan are also set to return. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Alfonso H. Moreno and David Anselmo executive produce with producer Kym Crepin. Supervising producers are W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard with Bradley Walsh as director.