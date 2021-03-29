‘Promised Land’: Sonoma Valley Drama Pilot at ABC Casts Christina Ochoa

Christina Ochoa has been cast in a major role of the ABC drama pilot “Promised Land,” Variety has learned.

The show is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Ochoa will star as Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandoval family, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Veronica is the highly capable heir to the Heritage Wines empire and her father Joe’s trusted Number Two. But her drive and ambition have left her with some glaring personal blindspots, and Veronica’s seemingly perfect life soon starts to unravel.

Ochoa most recently appeared in “Animal Kingdom” on TNT, which was recently renewed for a sixth and final season. She also appeared in ABC’s “A Million Little Things” as well as shows like “Valor,” “Blood Drive,” and “Matador.” She will next be seen in the Western feature sequel “Boon” opposite Neal McDonough.

Ochoa and her QE Productions banner are repped by Buchwald.

Matt Lopez is set to write and executive produce “Promised Land,” with Adam Kolbrenner also executive producing. ABC Signature will serve as the studio. Lopez has developed a number of projects with ABC and other broadcasters in the past. He most recently created the CTV drama “Gone.” As a feature writer, his credits include “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “Bedtime Stories.”

ABC’s other drama pilot orders this year include the Sam Esmail project “Acts of Crime,” “Epic” executive produced by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, and “National Parks” from co-writer and executive producer Kevin Costner.