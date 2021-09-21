Apple TV Plus Releases First Look at ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’

Apple TV Plus released a first look at “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” which launches Sept. 30. The series’ companion podcast will also launch that same day.

Stewart returns to host a television series 16 years after he closed out his run on “The Daily Show.” He jokes about that in the clip, saying, “This is what I look like now.” But this new series is described as a “current affairs series,” rather than a talk show.

In it, Stewart will welcome a wide range of guests from celebrities, such as Jason Alexander, participating in sketches to experts on topics that the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and supporting the working class, and everyday people discussing their personal issues in America. Undoubtedly, healthcare will also come up, as Stewart has spent much of his time over the last few years fighting for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The podcast will expand upon each episode’s conversation and feature staff members from the show and activists in the space of the topic.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is part of Stewart’s multi-year deal with the streamer. He hosts and executive produces through Busboy Productions. Other executive producers are showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

New episode will stream every other week following the Sept. 30 premiere.

Watch the first look video below.