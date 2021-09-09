‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ Documentary Set at BBC – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY

More than a dozen members of the British Royal Family offer their personal thoughts in a new documentary as they pay tribute to the life of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at 99.

All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, agreed to take part in Oxford Films’ “Prince Philip: The Royal Family.” Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, the documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke’s death and has footage filmed inside Buckingham Palace, including the Duke’s study, private office and library.

It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, BBC director of factual, arts and classical music, and Claire Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries. The BBC commissioning editor is Simon Young.

The writer and co-producer is Robert Hardman and the executive producer is Nicolas Kent. It is directed and produced by Matt Hill and Faye Hamilton.

“Prince Philip: The Royal Family” airs Sept. 22 on BBC One.

MasterChef” Banijay Rights

RIGHTS

Banijay Rights has confirmed the return of global cookery hit “MasterChef” to M-Net in South Africa after a seven-year hiatus. Produced by Homebrew Films, “MasterChef South Africa” has started casting for a new season that will launch Feb. 2022. Season four will be filmed at the foot of Table Mountain where 20 amateur cooks will vie to show off their skills.

Created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef is the world’s most successful cookery television format, produced across 64 markets, and the format and finished programs are represented internationally by Banijay Rights.

“The Baker & The Beauty” Keshet International/aha

Meanwhile, Keshet International, Annapurna Studios and Telugu-language streaming platform aha have teamed to bring India’s first adaptation of Keshet 12’s romcom “The Baker and the Beauty.”

Based on the popular Israeli format originally created by Assi Azar, aha’s Telugu adaptation is produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Jonathan Edwards. A tale of two opposites starring Santosh Shobhan and Tina Shilparaj in the lead roles, the 10-episode drama centers on an unlikely romance between a middle-class youngster who manages his parents’ small-time bakery and a film star, a loner at heart despite having the world at her feet.

The show will stream from Sept. 10.

“Gloria” APC

SALES

About Premium Content has sold six-part drama series “Gloria,” the French remake of hit BBC series “Keeping Faith,” to Mediaset in Italy, NBCUniversal International Networks for CALLE 13 in Spain and MHZ in the U.S. and Canada, TVP in Poland, SBS in Australia and La Forta in Spain, along with a pre-sale to French SVOD platform Salto. Written by Jeanne Le Guillou and Bruno Dega, directed by Julien Colonna and produced by Quad Drama, the series made its debut on TF1 in France in March with high ratings.

In a small town in Brittany, Gloria, a mother of three children, sees her life turned upside down when her husband goes to work one morning and never comes back. While she fights to discover the truth about his disappearance, she must face the suspicion of her in-laws and confront the police captain who holds an old grudge against her.

Cécile Bois (“Candice Renoir”) plays the titular character, with Barbara Schulz, Joey Starr and Bernard Le Coq also starring in the series.

APPOINTMENTS

Fremantle-backed Nordic production company Miso Film has appointed Max Hallén as managing director, with a remit to grow and expand the company in Sweden. Hallén currently holds the position of director of business affairs at TV4 and C More.

The Miso Film Group is headed by the producer duo of Jonas Allen and Peter Bose, who created the company in 2004. Upcoming productions include HBO Max original “Lust” staring Sofia Helin, and NENT crime series “Cell 8.”

Elsewhere, independent distributor All3Media International has appointed sales and co-production executive Jennifer Askin to the role of SVP, North America. Reporting to Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas, and based at the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, Askin will manage sales across the U.S. and Canada and will also take the lead on building All3Media International’s factual co-production slate in the region across all platforms.

Prior to joining All3Media International, Askin was principal at entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company, where she negotiated a range of content distribution and acquisitions deals in North America.

FESTIVALS

The Edinburgh TV Festival has revealed the shortlist for its TV Awards, and jury will be presided over by actor Reggie Yates, whose feature directorial debut “Pirates” will release Nov. 26.

The drama category includes “I May Destroy You,” “It’s A Sin,” “Gangs of London,” “Des,” “Anthony and All Creatures Great and Small” while the comedy category features “Trying,” “Starstruck,” “We are Lady Parts,” “Motherland,” “Brassic” and “Bloods.”

There are international drama nods for “Ted Lasso,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Lupin,” “Fargo” season 4, “Lovecraft Country” and “Your Honor.”

The breakthrough talent line-up has Olly Alexander, Rosie Jones, Yinka Bokinni, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Hector Abbott while the TV Actor categories included Anna Maxwell Martin, Tanya Moodie, Anjana Vasan, OT Fagbenle, Joe Gilgun and Samson Kayo, David Tennant, Jason Watkins, Keeley Hawes, Rakie Ayola, Hayley Squires and Billie Piper. Up for best TV presenter are Anita Rani, Grayson Perry, Bradley Walsh, Romesh Ranganathan, Graham Norton and Roman Kemp.

The awards will be held digitally Oct. 21.

“I May Destroy You” BBC/Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA/Natalie Seery

Meanwhile, the BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6-17) has revealed the complete lineup for LFF Expanded, the festival’s art and XR strand.

Programmer Ulrich Schrauth‘s choices include Asif Kapadia’s VR animation, “Laika,” which Kapadia will be in attendance to present; “Eulogy,” a challenging performance that unfolds in complete darkness by cutting-edge production company Darkfield; and “Future Rites,” a work-in-progress version of an interactive VR dance performance from the Alexander Whitley Dance Company.

The program also includes “Atomic / Ghost in the Atom” (Finland, Latvia) “Captured” (Finland); “Container” (South Africa); “Eternal Return” (U.K., Spain), “Fauna” (France); “Inhibition” (U.K.); “Liminal Lands” (France, U.S.); “Missing Pictures Episode 2: Tsai Ming-liang” (France); “Museum Of Austerity” (U.K.); “Noah’s Raft” (Nigeria); “Only Expansion” (U.K.); “Samsara” (Taiwan”); and “Virtually There” (U.K.).