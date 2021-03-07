How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

The day of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally upon us.

One year after announcing that they would be stepping away from their royal duties, Harry and Markle are sitting down with Winfrey for a two-hour tell-all interview. Winfrey will first speak with Markle about royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she handles life under the public eye. The two will then be joined by Prince Harry to discuss their move to the United States and future goals.

Thanks to several teaser clips released by CBS, the special is already causing plenty of buzz. In one clip, Markle said that “there’s a lot that’s been lost already” in regards to her relationship with the royal family. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle said.

The interview is set to air on the heels of an article in The Times in which several royal aides allegedly disclosed that there had been a bullying complaint made against Markle by one of her assistants. Later, the Buckingham Palace announced they would investigate the allegations and a spokesperson for Markle told People that she was “saddened” by the claims.

In the U.S., the interview is airing on CBS and the CBS App tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. However, if you don’t have cable, there are other ways to watch. The special will be available via DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu (with a Live TV subscription), Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you don’t already have access to these services, many of them offer free trials.

As for the U.K., the special will air on Monday, March 8 at 9 p.m. on ITV. It has also been licensed in more than 70 territories, including Canada (March 7 at 8 p.m. on Global), Australia (March 8 at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 10), Germany (March 8 at 3 p.m. on RTL and Vox), Israel (March 8 at 9:30 p.m. on yesDocu) and The Netherlands (March 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Net5).