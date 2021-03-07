Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce They Are Having a Baby Girl in Oprah Interview

Among the announcements made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview was the gender of their second child.

“It’s a girl,” Prince Harry said. The baby will be due in summer and he implied they wouldn’t have any more children, saying, “Two it is.”

When Winfrey asked about his initial reaction to the gender, Prince Harry said, “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

On Feb. 15, Markle and Prince Harry officially announced their family was expanding. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Variety at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. During the Oprah interview, Markle, who is Black, said that, while she was pregnant with son Archie, unidentified royals had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” The comments, Markle said, were made to Prince Harry and relayed to her by her husband.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” aired on CBS on March 7 to worldwide interest. The special was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery executive produced, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The special will be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.