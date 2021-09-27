‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles.

Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an unknown “Assailant” and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Leal will play Sidney, Tabby’s (Kinney) single mother who works in real estate to provide for her daughter and Imogen (Madison), another girl in town. Leal’s previous credits include “Dreamgirls,” “Why Did I Get Married?” and “First Love.” She is represented by Buchwald.

Goode will play Marjorie, a nurse at Millwood General who is hiding a secret that threatens her relationship with her daughter Noa (Reficco). Goode’s credits include “Straight Outta Compton” and “Elliot Loves” and she is represented by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Lea Salonga plays Elodie, Minnie’s (Pyles) overbearing mother who works overtime to protect her daughter from her childhood trauma. Salonga has appeared in “Mulan,” “Yellow Rose,” and “Miss Saigon.” She is represented by Josh Pultz at Amplified Entertainment and Attorney Robert Perlstein.

Zakiya Young plays Corey, Faran’s newly single mother who takes a job as a paralegal, though she tells everyone she’s a lawyer. Young has appeared in “Orange is the New Black,” “Disgraced” and “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway, and is represented by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin and Associates.

Carly Pope will play Davie, Imogen’s mother, whose dark past upends her and her daughter’s lives. Pope is represented by LINK, Gersh and Tyman Stewart of The Characters Agency.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is developed and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who writes the show with co-executive producer/ Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Like the original “Pretty Little Liars” series, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is based on the books by Sara Shepard.

“Pretty Little Liars,” which ended its original run in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes, inspired two spinoffs, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” and “Ravenswood.” Both were canceled after one season.