‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Bailee Madison

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has cast Bailee Madison in a lead role.

In the series, a series of tragic events twenty years ago almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Madison will play Imogen, described as a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering “A” as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends. She joins previously announced cast members Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco.

Madison’s past TV credits include leading roles on shows like “Trophy Wife” and “Good Witch,” as well as appearances on hit series like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She is best known for her film work, appearing in features like “Parental Guidance,” “Just Go With It,” “Brothers,” and “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.”

She is repped by Gersh, Management 360, and Myman Greenspan.

The new series hails from writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aguirre-Sacasa also executive produces under his Muckle Man Productions banner with Calhoon Bring co-executive producing. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Like the original, the new series is based on the book series by Sara Shepard. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

The original “Pretty Little Liars,” which ended its original run in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes, inspired two spinoffs, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” and “Ravenswood.” Both were canceled after one season.