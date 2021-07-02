‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco

The HBO Max reboot of “Pretty Little Liars” has found its first two cast members.

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have both been cast in the series, which is titled “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” In addition, Lisa Soper has come onboard to direct the first two episodes of the series.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. Reficco will play Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

Kinney was recently seen in the Disney Channel film “Zombies 2” and will appear in the third entry in the franchise. Her other credits include “Lethal Weapon,” “American Horror Story,” and “Girl Meets World.” She is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

Reficco’s past screen credits include “Kally’s Mashup” at Nickelodeon. She is also an accomplished stage actress, starring in the productions “Next to Normal” and “Evita.” She is currently filming the Netflix film “Strangers.” She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

The new iteration of “Pretty Little Liars” is scheduled to begin production later this summer in New York. The series hails from writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Aguirre-Sacasa also executive produces under his Muckle Man Productions banner with Calhoon Bring co-executive producing. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Like the original, the new series is based on the book series by Sara Shepard.

“Pretty Little Liars,” which ended its original run in 2017 after seven seasons and over 150 episodes, inspired two spinoffs, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” and “Ravenswood.” Both were canceled after one season.