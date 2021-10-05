‘Preacher’ Showrunner Sam Catlin Signs Apple Overall Deal

Sam Catlin has signed an overall deal at Apple, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, Catlin will develop and produce scripted television projects for Apple under his Short Drive Entertainment banner along with his producing partner, Tiffany Prasifka.

Catlin most recently served as showrunner, and executive producer, and co-creator of AMC series “Preacher.” He developed the show alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It was based on the Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon comic book series of the same name. The show starred Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun. The show ultimately ran for four seasons and 43 episodes on AMC.

Prior to his work on “Preacher,” Catlin was a co-executive producer on the critically-acclaimed AMC series “Breaking Bad.” During his time with the series, the show won the Emmy Award for best drama series twice as well as PGA Awards and WGA Awards.

He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Catlin is the latest creator to sign an overall deal with Apple. Others currently under deals with the streamer include Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Misha Green, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Tracy Oliver, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg.

Apple has also landed overall and first-look deals with well-known production companies including Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions; Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions; A24; Imagine Entertainment and Skydance Animation.