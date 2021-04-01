‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Pilot at CW Finds Its Mojo Jojo in Nicholas Podany

“The Powerpuff Girls” live-action pilot at The CW has found its Mojo Jojo.

Nicholas Podany has joined the pilot in the role of Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. As a kid, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure JoJo was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father’s grudge against them. As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle.

The series, now titled simply “Powerpuff,” was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Podany joins previously announced stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who will play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup respectively. It was announced earlier this week that Donald Faison will play Professor Utonium. In the cartoon, Mojo Jojo was a primary antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls. He was previously Utonium’s helper chimpanzee before he accidentally caused the incident that created the Girls. His own DNA was mutated in the process, turning him into a supervillain.

Podany is a Juilliard graduate who previously appeared as Albus Potter in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” His screen credits include The CW series “Hart of Dixie” and Netflix’s “Archive 81.” He is repped by AMT Artists, HCKR Agency, and MZ.MGMT.NY.

The “Powerpuff Girls” pilot hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television will produce.