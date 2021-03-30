‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Pilot at CW Casts Donald Faison as Professor Utonium

Donald Faison has joined “The Powerpuff Girls” live-action pilot at The CW in the role of Professor Drake Utonium.

The series, now titled simply “Powerpuff,” was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

It was previously announced that Chloe Bennet has been cast as Blossom, Dove Cameron has been cast as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault has been cast as Buttercup.

Faison’s Professor Utonium is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. He is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

Faison is best known for his starring role in the sitcom “Scrubs,” on which he starred throughout the show’s nine season run. He and co-star Zach Braff currently host the podcast “Fake Doctors Real Friends.” Faison is also known for his work on shows like “Emergence” and “Generation Q” as well as movies like “Clueless” and “Remember the Titans.”

He is repped by UTA and Fuller Law.

The “Powerpuff Girls” pilot hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television will produce.