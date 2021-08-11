‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Pilot Star Chloe Bennet Exits Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloe Bennet has stepped down as one of the three leads in the live-action CW pilot based on “The Powerpuff Girls,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Bennet was set to star as Blossom in the pilot, which is currently titled “Powerpuff.” The show was originally in contention during pilot season earlier this year for a potential fall air date, but The CW made the decision to redevelop and reshoot it instead, with CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz calling the first pilot “a miss.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, studio Warner Bros. Television wanted to extend Bennet’s option as they reworked the pilot, but scheduling conflicts forced her to exit instead. Casting for a new third Powerpuff Girl will begin in the fall.

Dove Cameron remains attached to the show as Bubbles while Yana Perrault is still attached to play Buttercup. Other cast members in the original pilot included Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as the show’s version of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Talks are currently ongoing for them to return as well.

“Powerpuff” was first announced as being in development back in August 2020. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

The character of Blossom in the pilot was originally described as follows: Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma that has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody served as the writers on “Powerpuff.” Executive producers include Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden, while producers are Erika Kennair, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Maggie Kiley directed and executive produced the original pilot.