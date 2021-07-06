‘Power Book IV: Force’ Showrunner Robert Munic Leaves Starz Series

“Power Book IV: Force,” the Starz franchise’s third spinoff led by Joseph Sikora, has just lost its showrunner as well as executive producer and creator, Robert Munic. Sikora returns to the “Power” universe to reprise the iconic and beloved role of the tritagonist-turned-antagonist. In “Power Book IV: Force,” the fan-favorite character will be the primary focus as he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

Per sources that spoke with Deadline, Munic exited the show over “creative differences,” but the departure was amicable and is not expected to impact production.

Along with Sikora, Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers”) and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jeremih, “Power Book IV” will also star as Elijah and Jenard Sampson, respectively. Other castings previously announced in February include Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty”), Lili Simmons (“Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Have and Have Nots”), Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher,”) Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break”), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”). Descriptions of the characters they will play on the show can be found here.

“Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will also return to executive produce through G-Unit Film and Television, alongside Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Danielle de Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich will also continue executive producing. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.