Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022.

The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and rewriting local rules on a quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan also star in the series from Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Kemp executive produces the “Power” Universe shows through her End of Episode banner, while Jackson executive produces through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton executive produces through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television.

Watch a teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

HGTV announced that the “Home Town” franchise is expanding into a multi-series franchise, starting with “Home Town Kickstart,” scheduled to premiere in 2022. Presented in partnership with “People” magazine, the new series will give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to revitalize their efforts for a much-needed fresh start. For each town, HGTV will refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will give back to everyone in the town. Additionally, “People” will share the unique stories of each town. HGTV will also premiere a new season of its flagship series “Home Town” on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. The Discovery Plus series “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” will return for a second season Dec. 19.

LATE NIGHT

Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and Jared Freid will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Garnett and The War On Drugs will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Taylor Swift, Aisling Bea and Elmo Lovano will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Kenneth Branagh and Ellie Kemper. Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and Laurie Kilmartin will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”