‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 2 by Starz Ahead of Series Premiere

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the third “book” in the growing “Power Universe” on Starz, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut on July 18. The prequel’s greenlight comes amidst strong demand for spinoffs of rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s original “Power” show, which currently holds an average critics score of 81% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ, in a statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the ‘Power’ Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, the family drama centers on Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) coming-of-age story. In the penultimate season of “Power,” Stark died in a hail of gunfire, and “Raising Kanan” flashes back to Stark at just 15 years old, as the son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a growing cocaine distributor. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown. Antonio Ortiz has been upped to a series regular, reprising his role as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is executive produced by Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM and “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate television. Executive producing via End of Episode are Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich; Kevin Fox executive produces; Sascha Penn will return for Season 2 as creator, showrunner and executive producer.