‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Starz announced that “Power Book II: Ghost” has been renewed for Season 3.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first of multiple planned spinoffs of “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Starz series that ran on Starz from 2017 to 2017. The renewal comes just four episodes into the series’ second season.

The series picks up soon after the events of “Power,” as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.) grapples with a new world order. His father James “Ghost” St. Patrick is dead, and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is facing charges for his murder, even though Tariq pulled the trigger. Season 2 sees Tariq continuing to run from his past. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), he finds himself drifting further from the family he’s been fighting to protect.

Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner of Season 3, and executive produces alongside Kemp via her production company End of Episode, 50 Cent through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM and Chris Selak. Geary McLeod will serve as supervising producer and direct the season’s first episode. Lionsgate Television produces for STARZ. Production is set to begin in early 2022.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the ‘Power’ universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”