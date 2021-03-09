ITV Chief Believes Meghan Markle’s Mental Health Statement, Programming Head Talking to Piers Morgan

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has revealed that she completely believes Meghan Markle’s statements about mental health, which is at odds with ITV presenter Piers Morgan’s views on the matter.

Outspoken presenter Morgan, co-host of ITV’s breakfast program “Good Morning Britain,” suggested that he did not believe Markle’s statements during the Monday edition of the show. He stormed off set on Tuesday after an altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford, who supported Markle.

Speaking to the press during a financial results earnings call on Tuesday, McCall said: “I completely believe what she said, that the most important thing with mental health that ITV does and is totally committed to, is that we support, we get people to speak up, we listen, we say everyone has to listen and everyone has to believe because that’s how you get people to speak up. So we are very committed to that.”

Morgan was criticized by mental health charity Mind over his comments on Markle. “We work with Mind and we work with CALM and we work with the whole range of health charities, and we will continue to do so,” McCall added. The executive said that she hasn’t had a chance to speak to Morgan herself.

“I haven’t spoken to Piers myself, but I know Kevin Lygo [ITV managing director for media and entertainment] is speaking to him on a regular basis and has done so the last couple of days,” McCall said.