Rose Byrne’s ‘Physical’ Gets Premiere Date, Teaser at Apple TV Plus (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus revealed that the first three episodes of the upcoming drama-comedy series “Physical” will premiere on June 18. The final seven episodes of the season will be released weekly every Friday.

Created by Annie Weisman, the series is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. It stars Rose Byrne as Shelia Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. Behind closed doors, Sheila is battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image until she finds release through the most unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

In addition to Byrne, the series stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

“Physical” is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who all serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

