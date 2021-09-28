‘Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman’ to Debut on HBO Max in October (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that new comedy special “Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman” will premiere on Oct. 14.

In her first solo stand-up special, Robinson makes jokes about therapy, interracial dating, reparations, Michelle Obama and civil rights movies, while celebrating being out of quarantine. “It feels so good to be out… and away from my boyfriend,” she says in the trailer. “I love my boyfriend, I do. I love him, but we quarantined for 15 months! Don’t nobody wanna live the Martin Scorsese cut of a relationship.”

“Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman” is written and performed by Phoebe Robinson, who executive produces along with Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich, and Corey Deckler for A24 and Jose Acevedo and Mai Huynh for Tiny Reparations. Kristian Mercado directed the special. See a trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

EXECUTIVES

WarnerMedia Kids and Family announced that Gloria Ponce and Sowon Sawyer have joined the company as senior creative executive and and vice president of program planning, respectively. Both will report to head of kids and family programming Amy Friedman, with Sawyer having a dual report to Meredith Gertler, executive vice president of content strategy and planning for HBO and HBO Max. The two will be responsible for creative content development and strategic program planning for the recently launched programming blocks Cartoonito and ACME Night, as well as other content and programming initiatives across HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Before joining WarnerMedia earlier this year, Ponce managed international originals for youth audiences at Netflix. She has also worked as a creative executive in the Nickelodeon Original Movies department and at the Latino-focused digital content studio Mitú. Sawyer joined WarnerMedia after leading scheduling strategy for SundanceTV at AMC Networks and also had an 11-year tenure at Nickelodeon doing program planning and strategy for TeenNick, NickJr. and NickToon, along with previous roles at Honest Entertainment and Sunbow Entertainment.

LATE NIGHT

Jake Gyllenhaal, Karamo Brown, G-Eazy and Demi Lovato will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Gabrielle Union, Mark Duplass and Angels & Airwaves will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Ray Liotta, Natasia Demetriou and Spencer Ackerman will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Drew Carey and Phoebe Robinson, and Mayim Bialik and Gillian Jacobs will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.