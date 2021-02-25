Phoebe Robinson’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ in Development at Freeform

Phoebe Robinson’s bestselling book “Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay” is being adapted for the small screen.

Disney-owned cable network Freeform is developing the half-hour series, titled “Everything’s Trash,” with Robinson starring and ABC Signature producing. The story centers on a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life, when her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician. Per the logline, “she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue.”

Robinson will write and executive produce the project along with Jonathan Groff, who is known for “Black-ish,” “Happy Endings,” and “Scrubs.” Robinson is known for her work on “2 Dope Queens” and “Portlandia,” and has previously appeared in “I Love Dick,” “Broad City,” and “What Men Want.”

Robinson is represented by UTA, Sechel and Granderson Des Rochers. Groff is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

The news of the project comes ahead of Freeform’s Television Critics Assn. press tour day on Friday, where the cabler is expected to drill down on its upcoming slate of projects. Its current crop of original series include “Grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” Motherland: Fort Salem,” and “The Bold Type.”