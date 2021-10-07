Paley Center For Media Sets Inaugural Class of Peter Roth Internship Program

The Paley Center for Media has selected the inaugural class for its Peter Roth Internship Program.

The program named for the longtime Warner Bros. Television chief aims to help nurture a new generation of television leaders in the spirit of the executive known for his support of innovative storytelling, diverse creative voices and his overall passion for the medium.

The paid internship offers students first-hand experience in the industry, including guest lectures, meet-and-greets, network and studio visits and Q&A sessions with executives, talent, showrunners, writers and more. The program includes visits to networks and studios to provide an understanding of the business of television, as well as a focus on the importance of inclusivity in storytelling. The program is endowed by contributions from Ava DuVernay’s Array Alliance, the Berlanti Family Foundation, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation.

Paley Center for Media

“We are delighted to announced our inaugural class of the prestigious Peter Roth Internship Program, honoring our dear friend and industry leader, Peter Roth. After a rigorous national selection process, we are honored to welcome the brightest young minds and the next generation of television’s creators and leaders in media and entertainment,” said Maureen Reidy, Paley Center president and CEO.

Roth retired at the end of 2020 after 21 years atop Warner Bros. TV and a nearly half-century in the industry as a network and studio executive.

After completing the program, the Roth students will join the Paley intern alumni association where they will continue to receive advice and counsel as well as networking opportunities and events.

Here is the complete list of Peter Roth Internship Program participants:

Abena Ababio (Johns Hopkins University majoring in Film Studies and Psychology) Mollie Allred (Boston College majoring in Film Studies and Communications) Amy Altman (USC majoring in Journalism) Francisco Andrade (Vassar College majoring in Education and Media Studies) Afnan Answar (Hunter College majoring in Media Studies) Jada Bethea (NYU majoring in Film and Television) Nicole Cervera (NYU focusing on the construction of Latinx identity in TV and film) Emma Hansen (USC majoring in Law, History and Culture) Lau’Rent Honeycutt (Texas Christian University majoring in Marketing) Sophie Leiton Toomey (NYU majoring in Drama) Kanika Mehra (University of Maryland majoring in Government and Politics) Kisori Mohinani (Hunter College majoring in Media Studies) Uzo Ngwu (Harvard University majoring in Design) Jillian Russell (USC majoring in Journalism with Screenwriting minor) Madeline Salman (Boston University majoring in Film and Television) Tia Smith (Duke University majoring in Theater Studies) Jenae Talison (Tennessee State University majoring in Mass Communication) Michael Tseng (USC majoring in Journalism, Cinema and Media Studies) Laila Wilson (SUNY Purchase majoring in Playwriting and Screenwriting) Daejah Woolery (Fordham University majoring in Film, Television and English)



(Pictured: Peter Roth)