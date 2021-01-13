Peter Doocy Will Cover White House for Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel said Peter Doocy, a Washington-based correspondent at the cable-news network, would move to the White House beat, working alongside Kristin Fisher and filling a spot left vacant by John Roberts’ coming move to the anchor desk.

Doocy, whose father, Steve Doocy, is the co-anchor of the network’s “Fox & Friends” morning program, spent the 2020 election cycle covering President-elect Joe Biden, on occasion eliciting criticism from the man slated to take the reins of the Oval Office next week. After Doocy asked Biden a question about his son, Hunter Biden, who came under scrutiny during the campaign, the elder Biden called Doocy a “one-horse pony.”

“Peter’s affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle,” said Jay Wallace, president of Fox News Media, in a statement.

Prior to covering the Biden campaign, Doocy covered the 2020 Democratic presidential field. He interviewed then-candidates Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigeig. He also interviewed President Donald Trump. One of his more notable moments came when he secured the first TV interview with Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who claimed to have fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden. The interview was made into a documentary, “The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden,” which aired on Fox News Channel.

Doocy received a B.A. in political science from Villanova University.

Roberts will co-anchor a new two-hour early-afternoon news program with Sandra Smith, called “America Reports.” It is slated to launch January 18 as part of an overhaul of the Fox News Channel daytime lineup.