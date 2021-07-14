Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg’s Production Banner Signs First-Look TV Deal With Entertainment One

Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s production banner Estuary Films has inked a new first-look TV deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Under the terms of the multi-year pact, the company will develop television series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Former HBO executive Brad Saunders, head of television, will oversee the partnership for Estuary Films.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Michael and his team at eOne, who are well known for collaborating with talent to develop innovative, premium television for a worldwide audience,” Dinklage, known best for his starring role of Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” said in a statement. “We know this partnership is going to be an incredibly fruitful one.”

“I am delighted to be reunited with Peter and Brad as well as their partner David. The team at Estuary has both wonderful creative taste as well as outstanding relationships with the industry, and we look forward to bringing many exciting projects to life together,” Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television, added.

Currently, Estuary Films is in several different development phases with various projects. It is in pre-production on the film “Brothers,” starring Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close; post-production for the film “American Dreamer,” starring Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover; and it’s in the midst of adapting the graphic novel “This Was Our Pact” by Ryan Andrews for an animated feature with “Wolkfwalkers” and “Song of the Sea” writer Will Collins, with Dinklage voicing one of the lead characters. The company previously produced the Emmy-nominated “My Dinner With Hervé,” starring Dinklage and Jamie Dornan, and “I Think We’re Alone Now,” starring Dinklage and Elle Fanning.

Estuary Films is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.