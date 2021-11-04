‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Adds Seven to Cast, Including Katherine Waterston and Peter Mendoza

“Perry Mason” Season 2 at HBO is building out its cast.

Katherine Waterston (“Inherent Vice,” “Alien: Covenant”) is joining Season 2 as a series regular, while Season 1 star Diarra Kilpatrick is being upped to series regular. Peter Mendoza (“NCIS,” “Shooter”), Hope Davis(“Your Honor,” “Love Life”), Jon Chaffin(“BMF,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”), Fabrizio Guido (“Mr. Iglesias,” “Welcome to the Family”), Onohoua Rodriguez (“Veronica Mars,” “The Shield”), and Jee Young Han (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Bless the Harts”) will all join the show in recurring roles. Full character descriptions for the new additions to the cast can be found below.

In Season 2, months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Waterston is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson. Kilpatrick is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Hansen Jacobson. Davis is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management. Chaffin is repped by Trademark Talent. Guido is repped by A3 Talent Agency and 23 Management Group. Mendoza is repped by Buchwald and Seven Summits. Rodriguez is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Joel Stevens Entertainment. Han is repped by Innovative Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.

Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, “Perry Mason” is written by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Robert Downey Jr, Amanda Burrell, and Susan Downey executive produce via Team Downey. Rhys executive produces in addition to starring. Joe Horacek also executive produces, with Regina Heyman co-executive producing.

Character Descriptions:

Katherine Waterston as “Ginny Aimes” – Emblematic of the sort of optimism that got people through Depression-era Los Angeles, Ginny is the schoolteacher of every parents’ dreams. Perry was reluctant to send Teddy to private school but discovers he’s happy his kid is in Ginny’s hands – and finds he might need some of her sunshine for himself, too.

Hope Davis as “Camilla Nygaard” – Camilla’s a badass, no-nonsense business woman who sees Della’s ambition and takes her under wing. As a cultured woman, Camilla cares for her health and fitness and spends her wealth bringing art to Los Angeles.

Jon Chaffin as “Morris” – Clara’s brother and Paul’s brother-in-law, Morris is a boisterous energy to whom Clara and Drake owe a great debt of gratitude for letting them stay under his roof. He’s always looking for ways to support his family, even in desperate times.

Fabrizio Guido as “Rafael Gallardo” – Despite coming from a farming family, Rafael is a talented artist with the heart of a poet. He, alongside his brother, is standing trial and facing execution, and the odds couldn’t be more stacked against him.

Peter Mendoza as “Mateo Gallardo” – desperate living situation they’ve been reduced to. With his brother, he must come to terms with the encroaching possibility of his execution after he’s accused of murder.

Onohoua Rodriguez as “Luisa Gallardo” – Rafael’s and Mateo’s aunt, Luisa is determined to get her nephews out of this hellhole of a bind. Fearing the court of public opinion will overshadow a fair trial, Luisa seeks out the help of a more caring attorney than the public defender they were assigned.

Jee Young Han as “Marion Kang” – Marion is fresh out of secretarial school and is the new hire in the office to replace Della’s spot behind the desk. In addition to her meticulous organizational talents, Marion has a few tricks up her sleeve that keep Perry and Della constantly on their feet.