Meredith Renews ‘People’ TV Series Through 2024

Meredith said its syndicated “People (The TV Show!) has been renewed for three additional seasons through 2024.

The show, which airs on Meredith-owned TV stations in 12 different markets, has seen ratings increase in both households and viewers between 25 and 54, the company said. The most-watched episode of the program so far too place on March 15 of this year, when the program recapped the Grammys and examined Oscar nominations.

“We replaced established entertainment news magazine shows that have occupied these time periods for decades and are pleased to see viewers respond and embrace our show,” said Meredith Patrick McCreery, president of Meredith’s local media group, in a statement. “The fact is ‘People’ is retaining over 80% of the news magazine time periods we moved into, on par with the best-in-class. Most other news magazine shows struggle to retain their own audience at equal levels. We are thrilled with the show’s success and couldn’t be more pleased to extend our commitment through the 2023–2024 season.”

Rob Silverstein is executive producer of the 30-minute newsmagazine program, which is headquartered in New York City. Sony Pictures Television partnered with Meredith Corporation in October of 2020 to distribute the show nationally beginning in Fall 2022.

Meredith acquired People magazine, the publication upon which the program is based, as part of its purchase of Time Inc. for $2.8 billion in 2018