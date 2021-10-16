‘Pennyworth’ Moves to HBO Max for Season 3

“Pennyworth,” the DC Comics drama revolving around the early years of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred, is moving to HBO Max for its third season.

The series produced by Warner Bros. Television aired for its first two seasons on Epix, the pay cabler owned by MGM. But now that HBO Max is the center of the WarnerMedia universe, it had long been expected that “Pennyworth” would jump to the in-house platform for Season 3. HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes.

The first two seasons of “Pennyworth” will become available on HBO Max early next year. There’s no word on a Season 3 premiere date beyond next year.

The series stars Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, a former special forces soldier in the British military who initially goes to work for Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas Wayne, in 1960s London.

As part of Saturday’s live-streamed “DC FanDome” promotional event, Warner Bros. TV disclosed that Season 3 of “Pennyworth” will start with a five-year time jump. “The civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains,” per the studio’s description.

The ensemble cast includes Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

“Pennyworth” bowed in 2018 on Epix. Production on Season 2 was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed back the Season 2 debut to December 2020.

Bruno Heller is showrunner on “Pennyworth” and he also executive produces with Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The show lenses at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

In 2019, Heller told Variety why he said yes to telling the origin story of the Wayne family’s courtly and savvy servant.

“Alfred is an extremely well-known mythic character that no one knows the backstory of. There’s a great amount of leeway to tell any kind of story you want,” Heller said. “There was a real story to be told, just with the simple question of how does a SAS soldier become a butler? That’s a strange journey. And how did he get from London to America?”