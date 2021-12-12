Peloton Revives ‘And Just Like That’ Character After Post-Workout Death in New Commercial

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” revival series now streaming on HBO Max.

Fitness equipment company Peloton has offered a humorous response to the intensified attention that it has received after one of its exercise bikes was featured in a scene involving a major character’s death in “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s sequel series to “Sex and the City.”

According to Peloton, the company had approved the show’s use of an exercise bike as well as the appearance of fictional instructor Allegra (played by real-life Peloton cycling instructor Jess King). However, Peloton was not made aware that “And Just Like That” would show Chris Noth’s Mr. Big, an on-again-off-again love interest for and eventual husband to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, collapsing and dying after a Peloton workout.

Peloton’s new advertisement features Noth, presumably as Mr. Big, alongside King. The two toast in a cozy living room decorated for the Christmas season before considering another workout on Peloton bikes.

“To new beginnings,” Noth says. “Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

The advertisement ends with narration by Ryan Reynolds, who rattles off the health benefits that can come with using a Peloton bike.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Reynolds says. The commercial ends with an abrupt, knowing declaration of “He’s alive.”

Following the premiere of “And Just Like That” on Dec. 9, Peloton made a statement pointing to Mr. Big’s unhealthy lifestyle and liberal use of cigars as probable cause of his demise — rather than the fact that his death was precipitated by his use of the company’s exercise bike. However, the company’s stock did take a tumble in the days after the premiere, with Peloton shares closing at -5.4% on Friday.

Watch the full commercial below: