Peanuts New Year’s Special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’ to Premiere on Apple TV Plus

The Peanuts gang are ringing in the holidays with another New Year’s Eve special. Apple TV Plus has announced a new Peanuts TV installment, “For Auld Lang Syne,” which will premiere globally on Friday, Dec. 10.

“For Auld Lang Syne” — the first Peanuts TV special ever with a title that does not include the name of Charlie Brown or Snoopy — is also the first new original holiday special to come following a partnership struck by Apple last year with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to bring together new original series and specials, along with the library titles all in one place.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from Peanuts, following “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which first premiered on CBS in 1986.

In this new special, the Peanuts gang are disappointed to learn that Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit, leading Lucy to throw herself a New Year’s Eve party, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before midnight.

“For Auld Lang Syne” comes from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and is written by Galatis, Montogomery and Clay Kaytis (who also directed). Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano are executive producers, along with Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios.

Apple TV Plus is already home to “The Snoopy Show” (which premiered in February) and “Snoopy in Space.” Last year’s deal also revealed plans to release new specials related to Mother’s Day, Earth Day and Back to School, in addition to “For Auld Lang Syne’s” focus on New Year’s Eve. Other projects include “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” (a Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain) and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

Apple TV Plus also will continue to stream the iconic specials “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this fall, and also make them available for free on PBS. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.