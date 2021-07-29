Peacock Reaches 54 Million Sign-ups, Set to Begin International Rollout on Sky in Europe

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streamer will begin its international rollout this year as a free addition on Sky’s satellite TV platform in Europe, giving it a base of 20 million households.

Peacock has reached 54 million total signups since its debut in April 2020. It has generated more than 20 million monthly active users for the quarter. The streamer’s most popular original series has been the drama “Dr. Death,” Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts told Wall Street analysts Thursday on the company’s earnings call.

The day and date debut of theatrical “Boss Baby 2” on Peacock and the Tokyo Olympics have also driven viewership and signups.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell enthused about the strong performance of the Universal Studios Orlando theme park for the quarter. He also noted that Universal’s theme park in Beijing is deep into the approvals process and is on track to open “in the next couple of months.”

(Pictured: “Dr. Death”)