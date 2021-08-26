Peacock to Develop Millennial Nun Drama From ‘Thing About Pam’ Creator Jessika Borsiczky (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock is developing a one-hour drama series about millennial nuns from “The Thing About Pam” creator Jessika Borsiczky, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is titled “Called” and is based on the Huffington Post article “Behold, The Millennial Nuns” by Eve Fairbanks. The series will follow three young women at a convent, each on their own path, and each carrying secrets that force them to confront temptation, scandal, and self-discovery as they struggle with whether the answers do in fact lie in the Divine or back in the world they’ve left behind.

Borsiczky is writing the series and will also serve as an executive producer. Kristen Campo will also executive produce, with A+E Studios producing for Peacock.

The development deal keeps Borsiczky in the NBCUniversal fold. She most recently created the upcoming limited series “The Thing About Pam” starring Renee Zellweger for NBC. She was originally set to serve as showrunner on that series but recently departed over creative differences.

Borsiczky was previously the writer, director, and executive producer on the Netflix series “Sex/Life.” Her other credits include executive producing and directing on “UnReal,” and directing on shows like “Cloak and Dagger,” “Lucifer,” and “What If,” the last of which also starred Zellweger. She was also on “House of Lies” throughout its five season run on Showtime, working as executive producer, writer, and director.

She is repped by ICM, Rain Management Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Campo is repped by WME and The Nord Group. HuffPost is repped by ICM.