Peacock Debuts ‘Bel-Air’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Peacock debuted a trailer for “Bel-Air,” the upcoming drama series that reimagines the ‘90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “Bel-Air” is set to premiere in 2022.

Based on Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film of the same name, “Bel-Air” stars Jabari Banks as Will, the role played by Will Smith in the original sitcom. The series follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones also star.

In the teaser, Smith gives a dramatic reading of the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in voiceover as Banks’ Will is shown underwater, surrounded by motifs from the original show: basketballs, fuzzy dice, a crown, etc.

Executive producers include showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, director and co-writer Morgan Cooper, Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz. Universal Television and Will and Jada Smith’s Westbrook Studios produce. Watch the teaser below.

DATES

VH1 announced that a special presentation of “Queens of the Universe” will air on Nov. 23 at 8:05 p.m. following the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 “RuVeal” casting announcement before the series moves to Paramount Plus. Graham Norton hosts the singing competition series, which sees 14 drag queens perform for judges Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis in hopes of winning the $250,000 top prize. RuPaul executive produces.

FIRST LOOKS

VH1 debuted a teaser for “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” which premieres on Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. The holiday film follows a fashion journalist from a big city who is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town for a story when she finds herself among cutthroat housewives, a high stakes Winter Ball drag competition and a sinister plot to destroy Christmas. Stars include RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo and Anna Maria Horsford. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Hailee Steinfeld, Liza Koshy, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Jon Bernthal, Michelle Young and Parker McCollum will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Dratch and Mastodon will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”