‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome.

“Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn.

The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater good. (Narrator: It wasn’t.) Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland are also reprising their respective roles from the film as John and Emilia, aides to Suicide Squad mastermind Amanda Waller who are tasked to help Peacemaker on his latest mission. (It’s unclear, however, if Viola Davis will appear on the show as Waller.)

Joining them are Daniella Brooks as Leota, a new recruit to the “Peacemaker” crew; Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, who shares Peacemaker’s enthusiasm for killing bad guys in a tight costume; and Chukwudi Iwuji, as Clemson Murn, the head of the Peacemaker team. Robert Patrick also plays Peacemaker’s less-than-loving father.

During the panel introducing the trailer, Brooks got emotional talking about joining “Peacemaker” as a character Gunn created for the show.

“This is not a world that a person like me normally gets to be a part of,” Brooks said. “You just really made a girl’s dream come true to get to tell this story with you all.”

Executive producer Matt Miller called “Peacemaker” a “workplace comedy” during the panel. In that spirit, the trailer is light on plot and heavy on comedy, featuring Peacemaker getting down — and his butt kicked — in his aforementioned underwear, talking about his belief in “butt babies” and getting a hug from a bald eagle.

Along with Gunn, Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson also directed episodes of the show.

You can watch the trailer below.