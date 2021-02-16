‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series Adds Alison Araya, Lenny Jacobson (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming “Peacemaker” series at HBO Max has cast Alison Araya and Lenny Jacobson in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

They join previously announced series lead John Cena as well as series regulars Danielle Brooks, Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Araya and Jacobson will play the married couple Amber and Evan respectively.

Araya is an Australian-Latinx actress whose past TV credits include “Riverdale,” “Arrow,” and “Julie and the Phantoms.” She is repped by Premiere Talent Management.

Jacobson previously starred in “Narcos: Mexico” at Netflix and is currently working on “For All Mankind” at Apple. He has also been on shows like”Big Time in Hollywood, FL,” and “Nurse Jackie” as well as films like “Bumblebee” and “Like Father.”

He is repped by Greene & Associates, Pallas Management Group, and Pacific Artists

The series is a spinoff of James Gunn’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” film, with Cena reprising his role in the film for the show. The series is said to explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Production began in January, prior to Gunn starting work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn is writing and directing multiple episodes of the show, including the pilot. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes. Cena will serve as co-executive producer in addition to starring. Gunn will executive produce via Troll Court Entertainment with “Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran also executive producing for The Safran Company. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.