First Sony-Mediapro Series ‘Codigo Implacable’ Debuts at Iberseries Platino Industria

Iberseries Platino Industria guests got a sneak peek at the first episode of “Codigo Implacable,” the first TV series in a production alliance between Sony Pictures TV (SPT) and The Mediapro Studio. Execs from both companies and some members of its stellar cast, led by Paulina Gaitan, presided over the press conference after its screening.

Speaking first, Mediapro sales head Marta Ezpeleta revealed that they had up to 68 fiction and entertainment projects in different phases of production, among which 20 are fiction series, across Spain and Latin America.

“For those of us in development and production, we have to take advantage of these incredible times,” said SPT exec Ana Bond who cited the production boom high demand for – and acceptance of – premium Latino content.

Serving as showrunner and director of some episodes was New York-born Venezuelan filmmaker Joel Novoa, whose credits include the series “Arrow” for WB, “Walker for CBS, “Cobra Kai” for Netflix and his award-winning film, “God’s Slave.”

Speaking from the U.S. where he’s working on a couple of U.S. series, Novoa described his experience on the Spanish-language series as a much-needed return to his Latino roots and “to tell our stories.” The son of filmmakers Joseph Novoa (“Sicario,” “Solo”) and the late Elia K. Schneider (“Tamara”), Novoa said the project excited him once he read it. “It has a spirit and a heart that I did not see in other scripts I had read; working with Paulina Gaitan and other talent of her caliber was such a great privilege,” he told Variety.

The 10-episode series, filmed in Mexico and Colombia, turns on four detectives from varying generations who team up to track down a serial rapist who has continued to assault women for 35 years. Gaitan plays a police rookie who still has to prove her worth at the station. Together they catch the culprit but he doesn’t admit to all the unresolved cases they present to him.

“It’s important and necessary to portray stories of strong women on the screen, this is the time to do it,” asserted Gaitán whose character clearly endures workplace harassment herself. Gaitan’s character is joined by an undercover agent (Pascacio López), a former commissioner (Ana Layevska) and a retired police officer (Guillermo Quintanilla).

“It is a series that aims to entertain, but also to raise awareness,” added Bond of the series that was inspired by a real-life case in France.

“Codigo Implacable” is slated to bow on America Movil’s streaming platform, Claro Video, in Latin America.