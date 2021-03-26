Paula Reid Jumps to CNN From CBS News

Paula Reid, a CBS News White House correspondent who gained broader traction covering the Trump administration, is moving to CNN, where she will work as senior legal affairs correspondent.

She is expected to work on all major legal stories and work closely with other members of CNN’s justice team, according to a spokesperson for the WarnerMedia-owned cable-news outlet. Reid, who earned a law degree from Villanova University and passed the bar exam in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, will be based in Washington, D.C.

Speculation about Reid’s position at CBS News ramped up earlier this year after the network took her off the White House beat under a reorganization of its Washington bureau, but didn’t assign her a defined new role. She was offered a beat covering Congress, according to a person familiar with the matter, but declined in order to pursue outside opportunities.

Reid joined CBS News in 2010 and became a White House correspondent in 2019. Before that, she covered the justice beat for CBS News, reporting on the U.S. Department of Justice, the White House, legal affairs, and stories involving federal law enforcement. She led CBS News’ coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and major developments related to the Mueller probe.

The journalist graduated from the College of William & Mary in 2005, where she double-majored in psychology and English.

In a tweet posted Friday, Reid said, “I will miss my wonderful colleagues at CBS News, and will always be grateful to those who opened doors for me along the way. She thanked current and former colleagues including CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, former division president David Gray Rhodes and Chris Licht and Ryan Kadro, two former executive producers of “CBS This Morning”