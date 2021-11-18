Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two ‘SNL’ Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021.

Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time.

Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was well-received by critics and listeners alike. Eilish performed songs from the album for a filmed tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, available to stream on Disney Plus. Rudd, a seasoned actor with plenty of comedy roles under his belt, will be starring in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” out in theaters tomorrow, and Apple TV Plus’ “The Shrink Next Door” opposite Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson, which dropped this past week on the streamer. English pop star Charli XCX’s fifth studio album, “Crash,” is slated for release on March 18.

This Saturday’s “SNL” host is Simu Liu, Canadian star of “Kim’s Convenience” and one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest superheroes to grace the big screen, Shang-Chi. His musical guest is rapper Saweetie, known best for her songs “My Type,” “Tap In” and “Best Friend” with fellow rapper Doja Cat.

“SNL” is produced in association with Broadway Video and is executive produced by creator Lorne Michaels. In 2021, the entertainment program was #1 in its category last TV season in the key, ages 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.