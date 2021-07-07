Paul McCartney Tells Beatles Secrets in ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Hulu released a trailer for “McCartney 3,2,1,” premiering on July 16.

The six-episode series features an intimate conversation between Paul McCartney and legendary producer Rick Rubin, who explore McCartney’s music and life from The Beatles to Wings to his over 50-year career as a solo artist.

In the trailer, McCartney and Rubin discuss the stories behind iconic songs including “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “Maybe I’m Amazed” and more.

“McCartney 3,2,1” is directed by Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer. Endeavor Content is the studio, producing alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “How to Become a Tyrant,” premiering on July 9. Narrated by Peter Dinklage, the historical series tells the stories of the 20th century’s most notorious and brutal dictators. Using dark humor to present the case for absolute rule, the series serves as a cautionary tale, offering insight as to why tyrannical patterns repeat. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced that “The Standups” will return for a third season, premiering sometime later this year. The season will comprise six half-hour specials from Brian Simpson, Dusty Slay, Janelle James, Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor, and Naomi Ekperigin. The season will tape live this summer in New York City.

PARTNERSHIPS

WWE has teamed up with Rolling Loud to bring “Friday Night SmackDown” to the Miami rap festival on July 23. WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from the same stage as festival headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky. The July 23 edition of Fox’s “Friday Night SmackDown” will feature a split-site broadcast with multiple matches at Rolling Loud Miami and the remainder of the event held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. This partnership marks the first collaboration between WWE and a major music festival.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ryan Lowerre has joined Lionsgate as president of domestic television and digital distribution. In his new role, Lowerre will oversee distribution and licensing of Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and TV library. Previously, he worked at Amazon Prime Video, where he most recently served as head of licensed content in the U.S.

Maral Mofrad has been named vice president of 360 Design at Showtime Networks Inc. In her new role, based in New York, Mofrad will lead design efforts across all consumer marketing, including print, on-air and digital. She previously worked at Netflix, where she led the creative design team in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region, working on titles including “The Witcher,” “La Casa De Papel (Money Heist),” “Sky Rojo” and “Tribes of Europa.”